Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr. to Blue Jays; Mets elevate Francisco Lindor to captain | 4 bold predictions for MLB in February 2025

The 2025 MLB season is rapidly approaching, however, there could still be plenty of action before the beginning of the new year. There are still some notable free agents waiting on their next contracts such as Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, while some clubs could be looking to make a splash on the trade market.

Even though we have already seen the likes of Juan Soto sign a record-breaking deal to move from the New York Yankees to the New York Mets, there could still be some considerable fireworks ahead. Here's a closer look at some potential big moves that could take place before the new MLB season.

4 bold predictions for MLB in February 2025

#1. Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr. to Blue Jays

There is no denying that Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most talented and exciting players in the Majors, however, his massive contract could make him a trade candidate for the San Diego Padres. The Friars have been looking to lower their payroll this offseason and a number of their pitchers such as Dylan Cease have been mentioned as pieces they could move.

That being said, MLB insider Harold Reynolds believes that the club should move Tatis Jr. and his $340 million deal. One of the most intriguing landing spots for the superstar could be the Toronto Blue Jays. If the Jays were going to get serious about trading for the superstar, young players such as Orelvis Martinez, Ricky Tiedemann and Arjun Nimmala could all be in the cards.

#2. Mets name Francisco Lindor the team's next captain

Even with the addition of Juan Soto in MLB free agency, Francisco Lindor is the leader and the face of the New York Mets. The ultra-talented shortstop has been a force for the club and as a result, should be the Mets' next captain. The team has not had an official captain since beloved third baseman David Wright. Given Lindor's leadership in the clubhouse, naming him captain needs to be done.

#3. Yoan Moncada makes his way to New York

The New York Yankees have enjoyed a strong offseason despite losing Juan Soto. The team has added several significant pieces, however, they still have lingering questions about third base. Enter Yoan Moncada, who has shown flashes of brilliance but has not lived up to the hype he had entering MLB.

He could be an interesting low-risk, high-reward signing for the Bronx Bombers, even on a one-year "prove it" deal. If Moncada can remain healthy, he could be a solid contributor in the bottom half of the order for the Yankees, while also giving additional depth in the infield.

#4. The Athletics add one more significant free agent

It's been a surprisingly strong offseason for the Athletics. Consistently one of the most frugal MLB teams, the A's have made several notable additions this winter, adding the likes of Jeffrey Springs, Luis Severino, Jose Leclerc and Gio Urshela. That being said, they may not be done yet.

It would not be overly surprising to see the club add another veteran free agent or two ahead of their debut MLB season in Sacramento. They may not have a shot at a Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman, but a proven veteran such as Randal Grichuk, Manuel Margot or Ty France could be a low-cost addition that could make an impact during the 2025 season. Keep an eye on the A's.

