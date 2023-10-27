Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the closest thing that the NFL has to modern royalty. Seemingly untouchable, Mahomes usually attracts a significant following wherever he goes.

However, the welcome carpet seems to have been rolled up, at least partially, in Arlington, Texas. Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, news broke that the star quarterback plans to be in attendance.

"Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who grew up in East Texas, is expected to attend Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Mahomes' father, Pat Sr., pitched for the Rangers in 2001. Mahomes grew up a huge Rangers' fan but is now a minority owner of the KC Royals."

Despite being born in Tyler, Texas, Rangers fans do not seem to be jumping with excitement to see Mahomes. Many took to commenting under the original post of USA Today baseball writer Bob Nightengale, who broke the news.

To make matters even more interesting, Mahomes father, Pat, spent the 2001 season pitching out of the Texas Rangers bullpen. As fans were all to happy to recount, the elder Mahomes did not have a particularly easy time in Texas, and was charged with a 5.70 ERA in 56 appearances on the season.

For the age of 28, Mahomes' resume is incredibly impressive. In addition to winning two Super Bowls, Mahomes is also a two-time NFL MVP, and has made it to five Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the hostility from Rangers fans may be directed primarily at the fact that Patrick Mahomes acquired a minority share in the Kansas City Royals in 2020. While his allegiance to another team may be grounds to for fans to get their backs up, the Royals are not seen as a rival by any means. With 56 wins, the Royals were the second-worst team in MLB this season.

Patrick Mahomes will be just another guest at a spectacular Game 1 of the World Series

The opening game of the 119th World Series is set to be nothing short of a spectacle. R&B singer H.E.R. will belt out the Star Spangled Banner, and former president George W. Bush will deliver the first pitch. The first-ever Fall Classic game to be held at Globe Life Park in Arlingotn, Mahomes should indeed by in for a very special show.