"Patrick Mahomes is a role model for me" - Royals All-Star dives into relationship with Chiefs superstar QB

The Kansas City Royals surprised many last season after reaching the American League Division Series. Although they were eliminated by the New York Yankees, the club took a significant step forward last year, thanks largely to the superstar turn of Bobby Witt Jr.

The ultra-talented infielder put together a tremendous season for the Kansas City Royals, ending the year as an AL MVP Finalist. It Bobby Witt Jr. can remain healthy for the majority of the season, there is no doubt that he will find himself in MVP conversations. Thanks to Witt Jr.'s development, it's safe to say that the sports scene in Kansas City is impressive, headlined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It may not be surprising that Mahomes and Witt Jr. have a relationship. Aside from the fact that Mahomes is a part owner of the Royals, the Chiefs quarterback is tight with the team's star, something that Witt Jr. spoke about in the latest episode of Dugout Discussions with host Chris Rose.

"He gives me some good advice. He texted me last year going into the playoffs, which was really cool. I went to the AFC Championship game, so I got to message him after the game and he was fired up. He's just a great dude and kind of a role model for me because of who he is and how he does things. We want to win championships and he's done that [22:27]," Bobby Witt Jr. explained.

The Royals star is one of the best players in baseball, however, he was impressed by Patrick Mahomes' pitching ability. It may be no surprise that the quarterback could pitch given the fact that his father spent time in the Majors. Bobby Witt Jr. told a story of Patrick Mahomes stepping to the mound to show Travis Kelce to do it, leaving the Royals infielder impressed.

"He was letting it rip. He's still got it. His arm is jsut amazing and talented. It was funny to see him making fun of Travis about throwing the first pitch because he had that bad one in Cleveland [23:01]," Bobby continued.

Bobby Witt Jr. avoided serious injury earlier in Spring Training with the Royals

The only thing that could keep Bobby Witt Jr. out of AL MVP contention this season could be a serious injury. Thankfully for the All-Star and his club, he was able to avoid suffering a significant injury after being struck with a pitch earlier in Spring Training.

In matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, Witt Jr. was struck in the forearm with a pitch, exiting the game and leaving Kansas City fans holding their breath. After undergoing X-Rays, it was clear that he was able to avoid any fracture or any other significant damage. If the club is going to make any noise this season, Bobby Witt Jr. will be at the forefront of all of it.

