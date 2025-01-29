Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce-led Chiefs earn 3-word title from Royals captain Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals captain Salvador Perez showered praise on the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce-led Kansas City Chiefs team, as they reached Super Bowl 59 after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Like Perez, both Mahomes and Kelce have spent all their professional years so far playing for a big-league team based out of Kansas City.

While Salvador Perez will be playing in his 15th MLB season with the Royals in 2025, Patrick Mahomes has spent eight years with the Chiefs winning three Super Bowls and two NFL MVP awards. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has played 12 seasons with the Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls and earning four First-team All-Pro nods.

Perez took to social media on Tuesday to share a celebratory post for the Chiefs and their two superstars, Kelce and Mahomes, as they won the fifth AFC Championship in the last six seasons of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes produced yet another incredible season with the Chiefs in 2024-25 as he racked up 3,928 passing yards, with 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a total quarterback rating of 67.7.

Travis Kelce has produced some decent performances this season as well with 97 receives, 823 rushing yards, three touchdowns and an average of 8.5. Both players now aim to win their fourth Super Bowl and possibly produce a three-peat for the first time in NFL history.

On the other hand, Perez also produced yet another incredible season with the Royals in 2024 which saw the ballclub reach the postseason, unfortunately losing the ALDS against the New York Yankees in four games.

Despite that, Perez produced amazing offensive numbers as he finished the regular season with a .271 batting average, 27 home runs, 104 RBIs and .786 OPS.

Salvador Perez shared snaps from training routine alongside other athletes from Atlanta

Perez took to social media to share some highlights from his training day in Atlanta alongside MLB professional athlete trainer, Nestor Moreno, and other MLB players Carlos Hernandez, Ronald Hernandez and Aroldis Chapman.

Perez was named the Royals captain before the start of the 2023 MLB season, the Venezuelan catcher became only the fourth player in franchise history to receive that honor. Over the years, he has earned nine All-Star nods, five Golden Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards alongside the 2015 World Series with Kansas City.

