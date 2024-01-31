"Patrick Mahomes was an underdog last week... he came back, smoked the Ravens" - Joc Pederson says Dodgers' All-Star lineup doesn't guarantee results

Joc Pederson, the newly signed designated hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks, is bringing not just a powerful bat but also a fearless attitude to the desert. In a recent statement, Pederson expressed his respect for his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, acknowledging their rich and talented roster. However, he swiftly added:

That’s why you play the games. Patrick Mahomes was an underdog last week, and he came back and smoked the Baltimore Ravens, which nobody really saw coming."

This declaration sets the tone for Pederson’s mindset as he joins the Diamondbacks on a one-year, $12.5 million deal. The acknowledgement of the Dodgers’s prowess is balanced with a reminder that in sports, unpredictability is the only constant. Drawing inspiration from Mahomes’ recent AFC Championship, Pederson underlines the essence of competition – the unexpected can and does happen.

Joc Pederson’s signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks has been officialized.

The Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced the signing, solidifying Pederson’s move to Arizona. The 32-year-old slugger brings a decade of experience, having launched 186 home runs since his debut in 2014, playing for prominent teams like the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves, and Giants.

Pederson’s recent tenure with the San Francisco Giants showcased both highs and lows. Despite a dip in offensive numbers in 2023, Pederson’s stats continue to impress. His hard-hit rate and average exit velocity place him in the top 10% of qualified hitters. A slow-running left-handed power bat, Pederson faced the challenges of the defensive shift ban in 2023, yet his quality of contact remained strong.

The Diamondbacks, who made a surprise World Series run in 2023, have been proactive in strengthening their roster for 2024. Alongside Pederson, the team acquired Eugenio Suárez and signed Eduardo Rodriguez, signaling a commitment to competitiveness. Despite challenges with their RSN deal collapsing in 2023, the Diamondbacks are projected to break franchise payroll records.

Pederson’s role as the designated hitter aligns with Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen’s vision. While Pederson can play the outfield and has had brief stints at first base, his primary contribution lies in his offensive prowess. As the Diamondbacks gear up for the 2024 season, Pederson’s fearless attitude and powerful bat promise to add another dynamic element to their lineup, making them a team wo watch in the upcoming MLB season.

