Patrick Murphy's fiance Landin Berryman shares adorable glimpse into quality time with daughter Liv

As Patrick Murphy attempts to play his way back into Major League Baseball after inking a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, the 29-year-old has his hands full with fiance Landin Berryman and two-year-old daughter Liv behind the scenes of the comeback. The couple recently announced their engagement in July 2023, and welcomed their daughter five months later.

According to Landin Berryman's Instagram, the couple has been very busy recently, as evidenced by pictures from trips to Hawaii, Japan, and Costa Rica. She recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her quality time spent with Liv.

Landin Berryman IG/landinberryman

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photo shows Berryman holding Liv, who is wearing the cutest pink co-ord set with a matching bow, while Berryman dons a beige trench coat and green outfit. It appears the mother-daughter pairing is attempting to go for a stroll.

Trending

Patrick Murphy and his family enjoy taking on new experiences around the world

Along with the many trips the Murphy family has taken over the last few years, they've also made it a point to travel within the contiguous United States. One of their more recent treks took them to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Murphy's took in the wild-card showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

Berryman was seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings shirt in support of her favorite team. She might adorn the red, white, and blue of the Texas Rangers this upcoming season should Patrick Murphy perform well in Spring Training to latch on with the team.

Murphy owns a career -0.2 WAR after pitching to an 0-3 record and 4.76 ERA over 35 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals. He saw limited action in his final season in the majors, and the 5.2 innings thrown weren't memorable after allowing eight hits and four earned runs with a strikeout-walk ratio of 4:8.

A season in the Nippon Professional Baseball League pitching for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters put the right-hander back on the map. As a result, it forced a reach out from the Rangers after only allowing 31 hits, 14 earned runs, and amassed a 30:15 strikeout-walk ratio over 38.2 innings.

Whether a return to Major League Baseball is in the cards for Patrick Murphy, his family will be there to support him wherever his baseball career takes him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback