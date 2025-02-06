Patrick Murphy's fiancee Landin Berryman reshares RHP's 4-word reaction after receiving Rangers gear

It's a "fresh start" for Patrick Murphy and his fiancee, Landin Berryman, as the former Washington Nationals reliever has returned to MLB, following a stint with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

In December, Murphy signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, who subsequently assigned him to Round Rock Express, the club's minor league affiliate that plays in the Pacific Coast League.

On Wednesday, Murphy received his baseball gear from the Rangers. Alongside a blue Texas Rangers cap and a customized Rawlings glove, Murphy shared photos of them on his Instagram.

"Fresh start. Go Time" Murphy wrote.

His fiancee reshared the post on her story.

Patrick Murphy and Landin's Instagram story

Patrick Murphy's fiancee Landin recaps their 2024 year and memories they formed in Japan

Patrick Murphy and Landin reportedly got engaged in July 2023. In December 2023, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Liv.

On Jan. 1, Landin took to Instagram, sharing the memories they created in Japan in 2024 as Murphy represented Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the NPB.

In the video she shared, Landin documented the journey, especially the couple's moment with their daughter. From gamedays to their vacation in Maui, the couple didn't leave any special memories out. Landin also accompanied the video with a caption, documenting their journey.

"It’s hard to put 2024 into words," Landin wrote. "It was a year of change, love, hardship, pure happiness, laughs, tears— you name it…I felt it !!! Started off the year as a new mom & that in itself comes with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. hardest, but most rewarding job and I cannot be more in love with being a mom."

Patrick Murphy's fiancee also mentioned how the feeling was when they first moved to Japan.

"Moving and living in Japan was so surreal," Landin wrote. "Of course, it came with difficulties & loneliness, but I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything! It is the place Liv spent her first year of life & where we grew as a family. watching the love of your life live out their dream is so, so special! & I feel lucky to be along for the ride!"

Murphy, who was drafted in 2014 by the Toronto Blue Jays, made his debut in the majors in 2020. He was claimed off waivers by the Nationals in August 2021.

Ahead of the 2023 season, he had a minor league deal in place with the Minnesota Twins but couldn't make it to the active roster, as he elected free agency in November 2023. Within the next three weeks, he signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Now that he is back with the Rangers in MLB, he hopes to do well in the minors to earn himself a promotion to the big stage.

