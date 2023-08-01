Paul DeJong Blue Jays Trade: Package details, predicted spot in lineup and more for $26,000,000 star

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The Cardinals acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson in return from the Blue Jays.

This move was made after the Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for Paul DeJong's return. DeJong will play shortstop, replacing the injured Bo Bichette.

Paul DeJong is in the fourth year of a six-year, $26 million contract extension that he signed with the Cardinals in 2018. The final two years are club options in 2024 and 2025.

The Cardinals' decision to add Svanson to their roster appears to be a strategic move to strengthen their bullpen.

Meanwhile, DeJong is having a remarkable season, standing out as a key player with an impressive slash line of.289/.366/.627.

He has also significantly contributed to the team's success, with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in just 24 games.

It's clear that the Cardinals' front office is determined to position the team for success at the trade deadline.

Blue Jays Trade Deadline 2023

As the trade deadline nears its end, the Toronto Blue Jays seem to be gearing up to make a run for the championship. Despite currently sitting in third place in the AL East, the Blue Jays are willing to make major changes to their roster in order to strengthen their chances of success in the playoffs.

Recently, the team traded relief pitcher Trent Thornton to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a talented prospect. Additionally, the team acquired RHR Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for RHP Sem Robberse and RHP Adam Kloffenstein.

