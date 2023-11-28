Paul DeJong Contract: Breaking down All-Star shortstop's potential earnings with White Sox

All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong has reportedly signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract last week with the Chicago White Sox. The 30-year-old spent last season playing for three different teams over the course of the year and has now landed a team for next season. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, his contract is worth $1.75 million along with a possible $250,000 in incentives.

Paul DeJong was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2015 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017. He had an impressive rookie season, placing second to Cody Bellinger in the NL Rookie of the year voting. He was a central part of the Cardinals' roster and made the All-Star team in 2019, but a dip in performance and injuries saw him traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023.

DeJong was released after 21 days by the Blue Jays and signed for the San Francisco Giants Francisco Giants, who released him at the end of the season. It has now been confirmed that the shortstop has signed a one year contract with the White Sox worth $1.75 million in base salary. Additionaly, it includes incentives worth $150,000 for 400 plate appearances and $100,000 for 500 plate appearances.

Could Paul DeJong revive his MLB career with the White Sox?

As the first three seasons of his MLB career have shown us, there is no doubt about Paul DeJong's abilities as a reliable hitter. However, since his All-Star season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019, the shortstop has seen his career blighted with injuries. He struggled for the majority of last year after staying in the IL but showed some improvement in performance towards the end.

Nonetheless, he could well turn out to be a valuable asset for the Chicago White Sox over the course of next season. In his best season in the major leagues, DeJong slashed .233, with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs.

