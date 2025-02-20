"Paul Goldschmidt is going to have a great year, Cody Bellinger fits well" - Ex-Yankees coach confident Juan Soto's departure won't hurt the lineup

As soon as star Juan Soto left for Queen, the New York Yankees wasted no time in revamping their lineup in hopes of another World Series trip in 2025. The Yankees snapped up two former National League MVPs in the form of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt with an expectation to cover the firepower that was left by Soto.

In Wednesday's episode of "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," the former Yankees coach, along with co-host Rich Ciancimino, discussed the future of the Bombers with Bellinger and Goldschmidt in the lineup.

"I actually think they have a better line-up this year," Casey said. "I know Soto's departure is a big deal. But I think Paul Goldschmidt is going to have a great year. He had a tremendous month to close out last season. He hit .330 and all his Statcast numbers, such as hard hit rate and bat speed are all still there," he added. (2:20 onwards)

"I think Cody Bellinger fits as well. There's something about being with the Yankees. It's different."

Casey lauded Goldschmidt's blazing run to end the 2024 campaign. The former NL MVP for the Cardinals is set to man first base, which has been one of New York's biggest issues last season with Anthony Rizzo getting banged up.

As for Bellinger, he's primarily expected to play in center field as captain Aaron Judge moves back to his usual right field duties. In addition, the former NL MVP for the Dodgers offers flexibility as he can also play center field and first base with proficiency.

Sean Casey lauds Paul Goldschmidt's mindset upon Yankees arrival

Ex-Yankees coach Sean Casey further lauded the mindset that Paul Goldschmidt exhibited upon his arrival at the Bronx.

"I saw Goldy get interviewed yesterday. You can tell that he's excited to be a part of the squad. He's played for the Diamondbacks and Cardinals, but never for a team like the Bombers. You can tell that he felt the prestige of playing for the squad."

Casey further elaborated that it was a different environment to play or coach for the most successful franchise in MLB. The former three-time All-Star and coach stated that the fans' expectations are higher due to all the championships that the team has amassed. He also cited that even putting on the pinstripes feels a bit different than putting on other uniforms in the league due to its prestige.

