  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Goldschmidt reveals how Aaron Judge’s dominance leaves “everyone overshadowed”

Paul Goldschmidt reveals how Aaron Judge’s dominance leaves “everyone overshadowed”

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 03, 2025 04:22 GMT
New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty
Paul Goldschmidt reveals how Aaron Judge’s dominance leaves “everyone overshadowed” - Source: Getty

New York Yankees infielder Paul Goldschmidt has made a strong start to his career in the Bronx after joining the AL East team in the offseason. The veteran slugger helped the Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Ad

Goldschmidt, who became a free agent after the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, joined the Yankees on a one-year deal. He has hit the ground running, batting .361 for the season with 16 RBIs.

The former NL MVP added to his impressive start to the season with a three-run homer on Friday. However, following his game-winning contribution, when he was asked if he feels overshadowed by Aaron Judge's MLB-leading average, Goldschmidt said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Everyone's overshadowed by what he does."
Ad

The veteran infielder praised the Yankees captain's leadership and shared he is trying to learn about his AL opponents as this is his first season playing in the league after spending more than a decade in the NL.

Paul Goldschmidt's three-run home run came in the fifth inning of the game with the score tied at 0-0. The All-Star slugger went 2-for-4 on the night with three RBIs.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on Paul Goldschmidt's start

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised the veteran third baseman, highlighting Goldschmidt's consistency at the plate after the first month of the ongoing MLB season.

Ad
"Getting to see it up close and personal, it’s been really impressive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier on Friday. “He’s been so consistent. He’s given us that really good, tough, consistent at-bat in any situation. That’s been really good to see here.”

The Yankees solidified their position as the AL East leaders after the shutout win in the series opener and would hope to increase their dominance at home by winning the second game on Saturday to clinch the series.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications