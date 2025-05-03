Paul Goldschmidt reveals how Aaron Judge’s dominance leaves “everyone overshadowed”

New York Yankees infielder Paul Goldschmidt has made a strong start to his career in the Bronx after joining the AL East team in the offseason. The veteran slugger helped the Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Goldschmidt, who became a free agent after the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, joined the Yankees on a one-year deal. He has hit the ground running, batting .361 for the season with 16 RBIs.
The former NL MVP added to his impressive start to the season with a three-run homer on Friday. However, following his game-winning contribution, when he was asked if he feels overshadowed by Aaron Judge's MLB-leading average, Goldschmidt said:
"Everyone's overshadowed by what he does."
The veteran infielder praised the Yankees captain's leadership and shared he is trying to learn about his AL opponents as this is his first season playing in the league after spending more than a decade in the NL.
Paul Goldschmidt's three-run home run came in the fifth inning of the game with the score tied at 0-0. The All-Star slugger went 2-for-4 on the night with three RBIs.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on Paul Goldschmidt's start
Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised the veteran third baseman, highlighting Goldschmidt's consistency at the plate after the first month of the ongoing MLB season.
"Getting to see it up close and personal, it’s been really impressive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier on Friday. “He’s been so consistent. He’s given us that really good, tough, consistent at-bat in any situation. That’s been really good to see here.”
The Yankees solidified their position as the AL East leaders after the shutout win in the series opener and would hope to increase their dominance at home by winning the second game on Saturday to clinch the series.