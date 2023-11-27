Paul Goldschmidt's $5,500,000 Florida mansion is an absolute grand slam in real estate investment

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt added a touch of luxury to his offseason with the purchase of a stunning mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom residence is located just under 10 miles south of the Cardinals' spring training site in Jupiter.

The impressive 10,418 square foot house is situated beside a lake on a spacious 1.03-acre lot at 12230 Tillinghast Cir, Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. It was reportedly acquired by Goldschmidt for a cool $5.5 million.

Boasting a price tag of $528 per square foot, this 2014 custom-built estate offers a wealth of amenities that befit a player of Goldschmidt's caliber.

Source: Realtor.com

Inside the lavish residence, Goldschmidt can enjoy an indoor golf simulator, a spa area and a generously equipped game space. The house even features a dedicated room for barbecuing, catering to the baseball star's potential culinary inclinations. With seven bedrooms, including a private guest wing complete with a breakfast bar and separate entrance, the mansion provides ample space for entertaining guests.

Source: Realtor.com

The high ceilings adorned with wood beam accents contribute to the contemporary interior design, creating an inviting atmosphere throughout the property. A standout feature is the large entertainment space, equipped with a golf simulator/theater and a bar, perfect for hosting gatherings.

The master suite, strategically positioned to overlook the lake and the designer pool and spa, adds a touch of tranquility to the residence. Expansive indoor/outdoor living is facilitated by a fully air-conditioned loggia, featuring a summer kitchen, a full bar, a fireplace and TVs. The disappearing sliders seamlessly connect the living space to the pool area, offering breathtaking views of the lake.

Source: Realtor.com

The estate's privacy is enhanced by a large motorcade and a circular drive, ensuring a secluded retreat for Paul Goldschmidt. This acquisition provides the MLB star with a luxurious vacation spot and grants him access to the exclusive amenities of the Old Palm community.

Paul Goldschmidt will aim to turn things around for the Cardinals next season

The St. Louis Cardinals (71-91) had a tough go in the 2023 season, landing in the undesirable last place in the National League Central. This disappointing performance left the team grappling with more uncertainties than it had expected, prompting a comprehensive evaluation of its player lineup. The 2023 season is now etched as one of the franchise's lowest points in recent memory.

Paul Goldschmidt's offensive prowess and defensive stability make him irreplaceable in the Cardinals lineup. His leadership on and off the field could be the catalyst needed for the team's resurgence after a challenging 2023 MLB campaign.

However, Paul Goldschmidt surprisingly became the subject of trade rumors during the past season. As Goldschmidt enters the final year of his contract, the Cardinals face a pivotal decision on whether to extend his tenure with the team. While the possibility of an extension is in consideration, there's also the looming prospect of trade talks.

The resolution of Goldschmidt's future promises to be a significant storyline, capturing the attention of baseball fans worldwide.

