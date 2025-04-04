Paul Goldschmidt's hustle play vs Diamondbacks leaves Yankees fans dreaming

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt showed hustle during Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. During the ninth inning, a groundout from Corbin Carroll required Goldschmidt to rush towards first base and secure the first out of the inning in what eventually turned to be a 9-7 win.

This play sends Yankees fans dreaming with what-if scenarios, lamenting their World Series loss against the LA Dodgers last year.

A dubious play from first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Gerrit Cole resulted in the Dodgers getting a head start in the fifth inning of the World Series Game 5. The Dodgers went on to score five runs in the inning to tie the game. Eventually, they would take the lead and win the game and the MLB Commissioner's Trophy with a 7-6 win.

Thursday's hustle play from Paul Goldschmidt covering first instead of Rizzo prompted speculations among fans about what if the former NL MVP was their first base in the postseason.

"Yankees win the WS last year if Goldy is the first baseman?" one fan dreamt.

"Or if Oswaldo was at 1st," another said.

"Literally anyone but rizzo," one user wrote.

"No but they do go back to LA for atleast a Game 6," one fan added.

Fans started to make other speculations to lament their World Series loss.

"Or if Hill pitches instead of Nestor. Or if Judge was half of what he was in the regular season," one fan added.

"I don’t know about that but we would’ve had a much better chance if we had Goldy and Bellinger last year," another wrote.

Yankees start strong this season in their bid to get back to the WS

Old wounds were opened after that hustle play from Paul Goldschmidt, but it gave the Yankees their fourth win of the season. The Yankees came out firing all cylinders in their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They scored 36 runs, thanks in part to "Torpedo Bats," to clinch a series sweep.

However, this was followed by two straight losses against the D-backs before they bounced back with a win on Thursday.

Another thing in favor of them is that reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has continued from where he left off last regular season, hitting home runs for fun, adding five to his tally already.

The team now heads to Pittsburgh for their game against the Pirates on Friday at PNC Park.

