Paul Goldschmidt shares why Aaron Judge and Co. struggled against Athletics pitcher in shutout loss

The New York Yankees offense, led by Aaron Judge, underwhelmed in a 7-0 shutout loss against the Athletics on Saturday. Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt addressed the offense.
Paul Goldschmidt was one of only three Yankees players to register a hit in a disappointing offensive effort on Saturday. Following the loss, the All-Star slugger shared why the Yankees struggled against Athletics starter JP Sears, who pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
"JP Sears just did a good job, located really well, and mixed up his pitches," Goldschmidt said. "He used all of them, I mean, same thing with Jack Perkins, who came in behind him.
"He was using a fastball, slider, cutter, and change. We weren't really able to get any momentum going, and they won the game, and we'll come out and be ready to go tomorrow."
The Yankees are slumping in June, going 12-13 this month, scoring 98 runs and conceding 85. Goldschmidt, who was one of the most consistent hitters leading up to June, is batting .231 with four home runs, 11 RBIs in his last 25 games. He took the blame for the team's form, saying:
"But, you know, I haven’t played well for the last few weeks, maybe even this whole month. That’s hurt our team.”
Paul Goldschmidt issues rallying cry after Yankees' shutout loss
Despite a series of poor results, Paul Goldschmidt is backing the team to bounce back strongly. The former MVP said that inconsistency is part of baseball and the team needs to make adjustments by learning from their mistakes.
"It's just baseball. We just haven't performed our best the last couple of weeks, but there's going to be ups and downs, and I think the point is just to keep going," Goldschmidt said.
"Keep making the adjustments that are needed individually and as a group and have good at-bats, that we're a very capable team. Just take it every day out there. Try to win as many games as possible."
The Bronx Bombers will be hoping to bounce back in the series finale on Sunday at Yankee Stadium with the series tied at 1-1.