Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald is pleasantly surprised that his young teammates are not feeling the pressure of playing in the postseason.

Sewald has been an underrated hero in the Diamondback's Cinderella run to the World Series. He has recorded five saves this postseason, including two, against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

Ahead of Friday's World Series Game 1 at Globe Life Field, the 33-year-old interacted with the MLB Network on media day. Praising the atmosphere in the locker room, Sewald praised the veteran players for their leadership and was also in awe of Corbin Carroll who has taken the league by storm:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it's a credit to half the veterans really, creating that leadership and that calm attitude, and Torey's (Dbacks manager) leadership, of you know, just treating this kind of like it's still June, and we're just going to do our thing, exactly how we have all season."

He added about Corbin Carroll, who has played well under pressure:

"These young guys, they're so, they're so, they're half young and naive and don't realize that they're supposed to be under pressure. And then just, they're just mature beyond their years.

"You know, you have people like Corbin Carroll who have taken the league by storm at 22 and don't realize that, you know, some of us were in college or in the minor leagues just trying to grind away, and he's taken this league and just ran with it."[01:06-01:25]

Expand Tweet

Paul Sewald credits pitching staff for Diamondbacks' success

Paul Sewald added that the Diamondbcks were at their best as a pitching unit as he credited their run prevention team for reaching that stage in the most crucial situations.

He remarked that everyone did a wonderful job of placing their pitchers in positions to succeed.

"I think that's Tori," Sewald said. "I think that's from the front office down to Tori down to the pitching staff.

"It's just like everyone knows when they're going to pitch, so they're more prepared for that spot, and everyone has capitalized on knowing, 'This is my group of hitters. I'm going to be ultra-prepared for those guys.'"

Paul Sewald will have his task cut out for him as the World Series starts on Friday. He will need to put forth his best efforts to lead the Diamondbacks to win the World Series since 2001.

Paul Sewald's 2023 MLB season so far

Before this season, Paul Sewald agreed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, avoiding salary arbitration. However, he was traded in the last week of July to the Dbacks in exchange for Ryan Bliss, Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas.

Sewald has a 3-2 record this season with an ERA of 3.12, 80 strikeouts and 33 saves in 65 appearances. In the 2023 postseason, he has made eight appearances, earning five saves, striking out 11 batters, and not giving up a run.