The Pittsburgh Pirates chose LSU right-hander Paul Skenes with the first selection in Sunday night's amateur MLB drafts. As a great player for LSU, Skenes contributed to the Tigers' victory in the 2023 Men's College World Series.

Skenes seems determined to win a championship with the team. He said:

“Hopeful to win a World Series or two in Pittsburgh.”

Paul Skenes want to "win a World Series or two in Pittsburgh"



Paul Skenes want to "win a World Series or two in Pittsburgh"

The Washington Nationals selected LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, who is largely considered as the finest talent in the class, in the second round. Skenes and Crews were the first teammates ever to be chosen with the top two picks of an MLB drauft with their selections.

Can Paul Skenes become a winner at major league level?

Skenes can perhaps assist the Pirates achieve their goal of developing a major league champion. Kiley McDaniel, an MLB Draft expert for ESPN, believes Skenes is close to making an impact in the major leagues and even projects him to be one of the Pirates' top relievers if he were playing right now.

Saw LSU's Paul Skenes last week in a lightning-shortened 3 IP outing. Faced 12 batters, struck out 8, walked 0, gave up 2 HR.



4SM was 98-101, threw a lively two-seam w/CH action at 96, SL was a 70-grade pitch (only got it slo-mo w/hitter in the way), 50-55 CB & CH used lightly.

"Saw LSU's Paul Skenes last week in a lightning-shortened 3 IP outing. Faced 12 batters, struck out 8, walked 0, gave up 2 HR. 4SM was 98-101, threw a lively two-seam w/CH action at 96, SL was a 70-grade pitch (only got it slo-mo w/hitter in the way), 50-55 CB & CH used lightly." - Kiley McDaniel

Furthermore, according to McDaniel, Skenes may be a contender for the National League's Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Skenes has leverage because he has only played baseball in college for three years. Even while it is highly improbable, he might always threaten to return to school, which may enable Pittsburgh to offer him a greater payment.

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

The Pirates are fourth in the National League Central with a record of 41-49 in the big leagues. As we approach the All-Star break, they are 8.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds in first place.

