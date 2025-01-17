Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word caption promoting Jake Paul's deodorant endorsed by Sean O'Malley, Rubi Rose, Jutta Leerdam

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne took to her social media account on Thursday to promote Jake Paul's deodorant brand. She had previously even shot a commercial for the product, which is available online alongside major Walmart stores across America.

In the social media post, Dunne shared a snap of her shopping cart, which was filled by only the products from Jake Paul's deodorant brand. Besides Jake and Olivia, the product is also endorsed by Sean O'Malley, Jutta Leerdam (Jake Paul's girlfriend) and Rubi Rose.

Take a look at the image from the social media story, which was captioned as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Squad 🆙 @jakepaul @itscalleddw"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Just like Olivia Dunne, Jake Paul is one of the most famous internet personalities in America. He turned into a professional boxer, and despite not winning any titles in pro boxing, he defeated the former World Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a pay-per-view exhibition match via an unanimous decision inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15, 2024.

Trending

Dunne is currently in her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team. She won the NCAA title with LSU in April 2024 and announced her commitment for the final year in July. She graduated from LSU in 2024, just like Paul Skenes, who graduated in 2023 after helping the Tigers to the College World Series in the same year.

Skenes was selected first overall by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft and made his professional debut in May 2024. He showcased pure class from the mound throughout all his starts in the big leagues and ended a terrific rookie season with the NL ROY honors and getting named on the All-MLB first team.

Paul Skenes is enjoying time during the offseason and also supporting his girlfriend Olivia Dunne during her floor and balance beam routines with the Tigers in the current NCAA gymnastics season.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared information regarding Tiger's first SEC matchup

The LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team is 3-1 in the current NCAA season and will be taking on the Florida Gators in their first SEC matchup at the PMAC in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 17. Livvy Dunne shared the same information via a story on social media on Thursday.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Most recently, LSU finished second in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad event, which was held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on January 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback