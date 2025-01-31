On Thursday, Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her story as she enjoyed herself on the SportsCenter live show at the LSU Campus.

"@sportscenter this morning 😁" one of Dunne's Instagram stories was captioned.

Screenshots of Oliva Dunne's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne is in her fifth season competing for the LSU Women's Gymnastics team. Though athletes usually only compete at the collegiate level for four years, while completing their undergraduate degrees, Dunne is an exception to the rule. The 22-year-old announced she would continue to compete for an extra, fifth year, despite having graduated in late 2024.

Trending

So far, Dunne has been performing well for the Lady Tigers. Having won the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Title in 2024, the ladies in purple will be looking to potentially defend their crown this season.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes to Instagram to drop new snaps for 2025 season

With LSU's new season having begun shortly after the turn of the year, Olivia Dunne and her teammates and enjoying competing again. On Thursday, January 23, Dunne took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring plenty of her teammates.

"A fabulous day to be a tiger🐯" Dunne captioned her Instagram post

Just like Dunne, the 2024 season was one that will live long in the memory for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes as well. Skenes had a phenomenal rookie season in the big leagues, finishing the campaign with an 11-3 win/loss record, a 1.96 ERA, and 170 strikeouts. The young ace won his first All-Star cap, also going on to be named the NL Rookie of the Year.

However, while Olivia Dunne was able to celebrate a title with her team at the end of the 2024 season, Skenes did not enjoy much success in that department. Despite his best efforts, the Pirates ended the season with a 76-86 record, rooted to the foot of the NL Central standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback