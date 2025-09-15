  • home icon
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's ID mishap ruins entire trip, sister Julz shares 3-word update

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 15, 2025 06:45 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, and her sister Julz Dunne, after spending the weekend in Baton Rouge. However, the former LSU gymnast, who received her 2025 SEC championship ring from her alma mater over the week, ruined their trip by missing an important document.

On Sunday, Dunne uploaded a video in which she can be seen standing with her bag at the airport, posing in candid poses. She even posted a snap of a person beside her, as she joked with that person. Moreover, Dunne leaned on her suitcase with a mischievous smile. The overlay text of hers suggested what really happened.

"POV: trying to crack jokes after forgetting my ID at home and ruining the whole trip," she wrote.
Under the comments section, Julz Dunne revealed that they missed the flight, thereby throwing off or delaying their plans.

"Update: missed flight."
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's latest trip to Baton Rouge included Tiger Stadium attendance

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, went back to Louisiana State University for the first time since graduating early this summer. There, she received her championship blings.

Earlier in March, Dunne was ruled out of her fifth and final season due to a knee injury. In her absence, the Tigers went on to defend their SEC championship, but they couldn't defend their national title.

After receiving her ring, the following evening, Dunne attended the game between LSU and Florida at Tiger Stadium. She arrived there, wearing a form-fitting gold mini dress. Her outfit was sleeveless and had a high neckline. She had a delicate bracelet on one wrist.

At the Tiger Stadium, she also met LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, who was in LSU gear and wearing a lot of jewelry. Her time in Baton Rouge led her to reunite with gymnast KJ Johnson.

She posted glimpses from her time there. She wrote in the caption:

"Unc back in the boot 💍"

The above Instagram carousel also included photos with Xandra Pohl, a music artist, and Kelsey Anderson. The duo can be seen having fun inside a jet.

