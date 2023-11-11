Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne share frame with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Recently, Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne were spotted together at an event with Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend. Dunne took to Instagram to share the photo standing together with one of the greatest basketball players of all time and captioned it:

"Squad🆙"

Olivia and Paul with Shaq

In a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette interview, Skenes recently acknowledged his relationship with Dunne and discussed how their bond has deepened as the spotlight shines more brightly on them.

‘’It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever,” Skenes said.

“It’s nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her,” he added.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes co-pet a dog named Roux

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes recently got a puppy and gave it its own Instagram account.

The 21-year-old gymnast created a social media page for her dog Roux. The dog seems to be a Yellow Labrador puppy. She posted many images of the dog, along with a photo of her with Skenes.

