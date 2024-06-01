Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne topples LeBron James son from second spot of college athletes NIL rankings: Report

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, continues to make her mark among college athletes when it comes to earning from' NIL deals. The LSU gymnast's NIL value has risen in the last few months, which has led her to acquire the second spot in college athletes' NIL Rankings, per On3.

She replaced NBA star LeBron James' son, Bronny James, for the second spot on the list. The USC Trojans college basketball star, who has declared for the upcoming NBA Draft, is in third spot with a $3.7 million NIL valuation.

Livvy has crossed the $3.9 million NIL valuation mark, which has landed her in second spot, trailing only NFL legend Deion Sanders' son and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As far as female college athletes are concerned, Dunne is way ahead of the next best athlete, LSU Tigers' women college basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, who is in 14th spot, with a $1.2 million NIL valuation.

Trending

Olivia Dunne has been an inspiration to many aspiring female college athletes, and to help fellow LSU athletes, she has set up the Livvy Fund, which will help them grab NIL deals through her vast network.

Olivia Dunne becomes the first college star to sign NIL deal with social media monetization platform

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

In May, Olivia Dunne became the first college athlete to align with a content monetization platform, according to SportsPro Media. She inked a deal with Passes, a platform that helps out creators monetize their content on social channels.

“Passes allows me to monetise my creativity and expertise in ways that were previously unavailable to college athletes, which is why I’m so excited to be partnering with them,” said Dunne.

“By offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters. I love how Passes is so user-friendly too. It’s intuitive and easy to navigate, making it simple for creators to set up their accounts, create content, and engage with their audience without any technical barriers.”

According to Forbes, this is a multimillion-dollar deal. As per the agreement, the 21-year-old gymnast will live stream her training routines, one-on-one interactions with fans, Q&A sessions and gymnastics tips.

This is also the first time Passes has entered into a deal with a college athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback