There have been some major MLB trades that have happened this offseason, but none as big as what went down in the NBA on Saturday. The Dallas Mavericks agreed to send Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

It was one of the biggest deals in recent memory and it had plenty of MLB fans drawing comparisons on social media. Talkin' Baseball started the conversation on Saturday.

"Explain in MLB terms," Talkin' Baseball tweeted.

Fans immediately dropped players' names, including two of the biggest stars in baseball.

"Paul Skenes to the Yankees for Giancarlos Stanton," a fan commented.

"Can we make that happen please @Pirates," another fan commented.

"Not the same Skenes isn't some a 26 year old vet with over 400 games in the league," a fan said.

"Paul Skenes for Gerrit Cole would be better," one fan wrote.

Others came up with different comparisons.

"They done traded Bobby Witt Jr for Mike Trout," a fan tweeted.

"Don't you dare compare Mike Trout to AD," one fan commented

"Maybe Bobby Witt for jram," another fan said.

Trades as big as this are not common in professional sports and this NBA move got a lot of fans of different leagues talking.

Kyle Tucker trade biggest of 2024 MLB offseason

The biggest trade in the MLB this offseason was arguably between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros on Dec. 13 when Chicago landed Kyle Tucker for Isaac Paredes.

It came out of nowhere and Tucker thanked the Astros on Instagram after the trade was reported.

"Thank you Houston for all the love and support you have shown me and my family over the years. Having had the opportunity to play in front of you, alongside my teammates, has been some of the best times of my life and I appreciate everything you have given us. - King Tuck," Tucker captioned.

There is still some time for MLB trades this offseason, but it's unlikely that there will be something as shocking as what the NBA had.

