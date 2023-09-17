Television personality DJ Pauly D threw his first ceremonial pitch in a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox on Friday in Chicago.

Pauly D was dressed in casuals and white kicks, and was all smiles while throwing his first pitch.

"From the Jersey Shore to the midwest, Pauly D threw out the first pitch at the White Sox game tonight" - MLB Life

Fans, however, were not really impressed by the reality show star's first pitch:

Pauly D was photographed with White Sox star Liam Hendriks

The White Sox posted a picture of Pauly D with relief pitcher Liam Hendriks. The two were all smiles and posed for a picture together.

"From the Shore house to the South Side. It was great to have you out yesterday, @djpaulyd!" - Whitesox

On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 7-6. For Chicago (57-92), who ended a four-game losing run, Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi each contributed one RBI. Elvis Andrus hit .293 with a run scored.

Royce Lewis led Minnesota (78-71) with a 3-for-4 performance, an RBI, and a run.

The Twins and White Sox have an MLB rivalry that is famous among fans. Since 1901, when the Twins competed as the Washington Senators and the White Sox as the White Stockings, these two founding members of the AL have faced off on a yearly basis.

But it wasn't until the 2000s when the White Sox and Twins were regularly competing for the AL Central championship, that the rivalry really got going.