"Pay him everything. Literally everything" - Yankees fans over the moon after Juan Soto's clutch play in narrow escape against Astros

Juan Soto started his New York Yankees career in impressive fashion as his clutch defensive play helped the team to a narrow 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Opening Day.

There had been much anticipation since the MVP-contender's move to New York and he lived up to the hype in his first game of the 2024 regular season. Soto started the Yankees' comeback with an RBI single in the third inning and helped them get over the line with a throw out in the ninth inning, leaving fans elated with the performance.

"Pay him everything. Literally everything," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Sign this man for life," added another.

The Washington Nationals signed Juan Soto as an international free agent in 2015. He made his major league debut for them in 2018, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting with an impressive season. He has only gotten better since then, winning the World Series in 2019 and several individual awards over the years. Despite only having a year left in his contract, his trade to the Yankees in $31 million contract this winter has been one of the biggest moves in the MLB.

On Opening Day, the Yankees were trailing 4-0 in the second inning but Soto's RBI single in the third started what would be an amazing comeback. In the ninth inning, the outfielder helped secure the victory with a clutch defensive play, throwing out Mauricio Dubon in his attempt to score. His first performance as a Yankee already has fans clamoring for the team to sign him long-term.

Aaron Judge reacts to Juan Soto heroics

As newcomer Juan Soto started his time with the New York Yankees in red hot form, he has impressed his new captain among everyone else in the process.

After the narrow 5-4 victory inspired by Soto, captain Aaron Judge could barely contain his delight as he reacted to his teammate's heroics. In his post-game interview, he said:

"That was a Yankee classic right there"

