Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is in high demand, especially with the ladies who were making their moves at Monday's championship parade. Thanks to his spectacular rookie season, which included the World Series MVP, a sign by a woman addressing the 25-year-old rookie did not go unnoticed.

"Peña, will you marry me?"

Miya Shay, an ABC13 reporter, noticed another woman's sign near Smith and McGowen. Pena is aware of the many messages intended for the Houston heartthrob.

Adam Winkler, the sports anchor for ABC13, questioned Pena about his current feelings on a float and said:

"I'm not sure if I've seen more love signs or proposals."

Peña answered:

"This is how we do it. We do it for the city,"

Unfortunately, for the women hoping to get married to the University of Maine alum, Pena is already somebody's significant other, which can be seen by a close examination of his verified Instagram feed.

"Glad I got to play in front of my #1 fan this week 😏" – Jeremy Pena

Jeremy Pena visited a celebrity jeweler’s store to get a custom grillz fitted

Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang posted pictures with Pena where the two are shown posing in a batting stance, with the player sporting a mouthpiece that molds his teeth.

"@jpena221 He did his part imma do mine #AstrosForTheWin #Champs 🏆 World Series 2022 Grillz Coming Soon" – Johnny Dang

By becoming the first rookie shortstop to earn a Gold Glove and be chosen MVP of the championship series, Pena has already made history in just the past few weeks.

"Okay we poppin’ champagne!...you guys know the rest 🍾🍾🙏🏼🙏🏼 #NYPLChamps #diosconmigo #consangre" – Jeremy Pena

The 25-year-old also went on to become the first rookie position player in history to win the Fall Classic MVP award after receiving these accolades and was also among the Astros with the largest fan base during the team's World Series parade on Monday.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

The American League Championship Series (ALCS) and the World Series were both awarded Pena the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor (WS).

