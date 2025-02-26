Pete Alonso batting behind new Mets superstar Juan Soto leads to $162,000,000 star's big prediction

The New York Mets grabbed headlines after the record-breaking $765 million acquisition of Juan Soto in the offseason. The hitting lineup had another major boost after the return of All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso earlier this month.

With Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor batting at the top of the lineup, the Mets have arguably got one of the best top three in the MLB. While Lindor is likely to continue in his role as a leadoff hitter, Soto and Alonso are going to be behind him with the former likely to bat second and Alonso third in the lineup.

Veteran Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who is entering the third year of his $162 million contract, gave his thoughts on Alonso hitting behind Soto and how it will impact his market if he opts out of his contract at the end of the 2025 season. He said (27:00 onwards):

"I wanted to definitely see Pete Alonso back, hitting behind Juan Soto, and I think he's going to have a great year doing that. It's gonna reward him and he's gonna be able to probably go test the market again next year and it's gonna be great. He's getting paid really well this year and we're gonna have a great team and a great lineup so I really think it worked out well for both sides."

Pete Alonso signed a two-year $54 million deal earlier this month after a prolonged free agency. He has an opt-out option after the 2025 season and the All-Star slugger is expected to trigger it in search of a lucrative long-term deal if has a strong season this year.

Brandon Nimmo not bothered by hitting behind Juan Soto, Pete Alonso

Brandon Nimmo was the leadoff hitter for the Mets at the start of the last season. However, he lost his role to Francisco Lindor and is likely to be the cleanup hitter behind Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.

However, the 31-year-old outfielder is not bothered by which position he plays in the stacked hitting lineup.

"For me, where I hit in the lineup, it doesn't bother me too much. You can move me all around and my at-bats are going to be dictated by the situation in the game, so you know whether I come up in the cleanup spot and the bases are loaded because all three guys got on or if they all got out and now I'm leading off the second and maybe I need to see some pitches. "

Nimmo was plagued by a foot issue during the Mets' run through to the NLCS in the postseason last year. He is still returning to his full strength and is taking things lightly in the team's Spring Training games. He is likely to be used as a designated hitter to at the start of the season to manage his foot injury.

