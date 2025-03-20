Pete Alonso breaks down iconic home run off Devin Williams amid Mets' 2024 Cinderella run

During the New York Mets' surprising run to the NLCS, Pete Alonso hit a game-winning home run that spurred the entire run on. Had he not, the Mets would've suffered a wild-card exit.

Instead, Alonso took Devin Williams, one of the most revered relievers in the sport, deep on a 3-1 count to give his team the lead and the comeback win. Now, Williams is in New York across town from Alonso.

The slugging first baseman acknowledged that the circumstances played into a signature moment. The Mets had struggled for eight innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, but Alonso had the chance to reverse that.

“It was just, like, this weird circumstance," Alonso said on Thursday, via MLB.com. "Then as the game progresses, I’ve got an opportunity. … I was doing whatever I could to make it happen.”

Alonso started wearing Williams down, taking pitches and learning as he went. The at-bat stretched to five pitches and the fifth was the crucial mistake. However, as Alonso pointed out, it may not have even been a mistake.

The Mets star said that at the at-bat, he knew "everything." He knew how Williams was going to miss and how he was going to try and get him out based on the four previous pitches.

Alonso also knew that Williams would go to his best pitch, the changeup, for a much-needed strike.

“It shows up in the window, same window as it did in the first pitch," Alonso said. "Boom.”

The then-future New York Yankees closer yielded a game and series-losing pitch to Alonso, but the Mets first baseman had every possibility covered throughout the at-bat.

Pete Alonso opens up on career milestone

Pete Alonso is almost halfway to the iconic milestone of 500 career home runs. He enters play this season with 226, so he has some work to do in the second half of his career to reach it.

Pete Alonso is aiming for 500 homers (Imagn)

"It's a crazy number to think about, but it's something I for sure want to do. And hopefully hit way more than that," Alonso said on Thursday, via Newsday. "As a player, all of us are fans. It's like, OK, this is cool to think about, but you can't be a fan for too long. Cool thought, and then all right, tomorrow go back to work and do whatever you can to get yourself ready to perform."

Alonso will resume his chase for 500 on Opening Day on March 27.

