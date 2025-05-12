  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Pete Alonso breaks silence on free agency saga amid blazing run with Mets

Pete Alonso breaks silence on free agency saga amid blazing run with Mets

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 12, 2025 15:59 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
Pete Alonso reflects on free agency saga amid scorching start with Mets (Imagn)

Pete Alonso had a long and testy foray into free agency last offseason. After a disappointing 2024 season, the New York Mets didn't seem poised to bring him back, even as their first base options dwindled and the landing spots for Alonso did the same.

Ad

Eventually, the two sides landed on a deal: two years and $54 million. It's not a long-term deal, but it punts another contract decision down the road for at least a little while.

Alonso has responded by becoming a contender for the NL MVP award, even over teammate Juan Soto. Looking back, Alonso is not remotely frustrated about the journey. He said via USA Today:

“Honestly, why would I be angry? For me, this organization has believed in me since I was a 21-year-old kid. They’re the team that drafted me. They’re the team that called me up. They didn’t trade me. So that means – I think – that they like me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also said this team is a "great group" with good culture and people involved. He appreciates the relationship with the fans, coaches, and players, so it's "special" for him to be back. That played a big role in his ultimate decision.

Alonso's decision took some time to come to fruition, but the offseason wasn't solely about that:

“The free agency stuff became secondary because there were so many personal things in the offseason. I knew I didn’t have my best season, but I still knew I was going to be playing baseball somewhere. I just had to be patient."
Ad

Alonso is currently hitting .320 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and a 1.047 OPS. All those metrics are at least top 14 in baseball.

Pete Alonso shares what Mets have that he appreciates

Pete Alonso has only been with the New York Mets, so he's experienced the highs and the lows. They haven't always been good, but they are now, having one of the best records in baseball.

Ad
Pete Alonso has been scorching hot (Imagn)
Pete Alonso has been scorching hot (Imagn)

That played a huge role in his decision to return and has been such a key part of the early-season joy he's had. He said via USA Today:

Ad
“I get to play with a winning team that had such an amazing postseason last year. You could see all of the promise that we had. We had a lot of good momentum. I didn’t want to leave that. So, for me, the biggest priority is playing for a winning organization. And there’s no bigger stage than New York."

Alonso, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and others have the Mets 26-15 to start the season.

About the author
Zachary Roberts

Zachary Roberts

Twitter icon

Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.

Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications