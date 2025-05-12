Pete Alonso breaks silence on free agency saga amid blazing run with Mets

Pete Alonso had a long and testy foray into free agency last offseason. After a disappointing 2024 season, the New York Mets didn't seem poised to bring him back, even as their first base options dwindled and the landing spots for Alonso did the same.

Eventually, the two sides landed on a deal: two years and $54 million. It's not a long-term deal, but it punts another contract decision down the road for at least a little while.

Alonso has responded by becoming a contender for the NL MVP award, even over teammate Juan Soto. Looking back, Alonso is not remotely frustrated about the journey. He said via USA Today:

“Honestly, why would I be angry? For me, this organization has believed in me since I was a 21-year-old kid. They’re the team that drafted me. They’re the team that called me up. They didn’t trade me. So that means – I think – that they like me."

He also said this team is a "great group" with good culture and people involved. He appreciates the relationship with the fans, coaches, and players, so it's "special" for him to be back. That played a big role in his ultimate decision.

Alonso's decision took some time to come to fruition, but the offseason wasn't solely about that:

“The free agency stuff became secondary because there were so many personal things in the offseason. I knew I didn’t have my best season, but I still knew I was going to be playing baseball somewhere. I just had to be patient."

Alonso is currently hitting .320 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and a 1.047 OPS. All those metrics are at least top 14 in baseball.

Pete Alonso shares what Mets have that he appreciates

Pete Alonso has only been with the New York Mets, so he's experienced the highs and the lows. They haven't always been good, but they are now, having one of the best records in baseball.

Pete Alonso has been scorching hot (Imagn)

That played a huge role in his decision to return and has been such a key part of the early-season joy he's had. He said via USA Today:

“I get to play with a winning team that had such an amazing postseason last year. You could see all of the promise that we had. We had a lot of good momentum. I didn’t want to leave that. So, for me, the biggest priority is playing for a winning organization. And there’s no bigger stage than New York."

Alonso, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and others have the Mets 26-15 to start the season.

