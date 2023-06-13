Pete Alonso has been placed on the injured list following a wrist injury sustained during a game against the Atlanta Braves.

The estimated timeframe for his recovery is projected to be around 3-4 weeks. Despite wearing a splint during an event on Long Island, Alonso assured fans and well-wishers that the injury appeared more severe than it actually was.

On Monday night, at the Paramount Theater in Huntington, he hosted his second annual Night of Comedy with several special guests. During the event, Alonso took the opportunity to discuss his recent injury and shed light on his future plans with the Mets.

Taking place on the eve of the highly-anticipated Mets versus Yankees game at Citi Field, the Night of Comedy with Special Guests created an entertaining atmosphere for attendees. Hosted by WFAN personalities Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, the event served as a fundraiser for the Alonso Foundation.

"I feel great. I know it looks bad with the splint, but I’m feeling excellent so I’m gonna get back out there as soon as possible. That’s the number one goal. I want to be out there ASAP," Pete Alonso said in a video.

Will the New York Mets suffer due to Pete Alonso’s injury?

Notwithstanding their massive payroll of $359 million, the Mets have struggled to produce impressive hitting statistics this season.

The anticipated pitching prowess of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who were acquired for a combined $86 million, has also fallen short of expectations.

The loss of Pete Alonso compounds the Mets' woes, as he was one of the few players who consistently exceeded expectations. This absence magnifies the team's challenges and underscores the pressing need for improvement in both hitting and pitching.

Alonso has emerged as a dominant force this season, leading the National League in both home runs and RBIs. With an impressive tally of 22 home runs and 49 RBIs, he has showcased his exceptional power and ability to drive in runs.

In 261 plate appearances, Alonso has maintained a slash line of .231/.326/.546, demonstrating a solid combination of average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso's consistent contributions at the plate have been instrumental in the team's offensive success.

