Pete Alonso Contract Update: Mets All-Star unlikely to sign extension, expected to hit free agency after 2024 season

New York Mets' president of baseball operations, David Streans, admitted in a recent press conference that they are unlikely to sign Pete Alonso on a long-term deal before the end of the season.

The 29-year-old first baseman signed a one-year, $20.5 million contract to avoid arbitration in the offseason and will become a free agent after the World Series. Stearns went on to say that they are focused on the upcoming season and that he is not worried as they have been in the same situation before.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2019. While winning the NL Rookie of the Year award and finishing as the MLB home run leader in his first season, the slugger has become the face of the franchise. He has spent his entire professional career with the Mets and made three All-Star appearances over the years.

In the past two offseasons, Alonso agreed to one-year contracts with the club, which saw him avoid arbitration. He did the same this year, agreeing to a 2$20.5 million salary for 2024. However, he hired super-agent Scott Boras to represent him, which indicates that he will most likely elect free agency to maximize his value.

Stearns admitted on Monday that he is well aware of the situation and does not expect Alonso to sign a long-term deal before the end of the MLB season.

David Stearns says that he is not worried about Pete Alonso's impending free agency

With Scott Boras as his new agent, the first baseman is expected to test free agency only to raise his value, if nothing else. However, Streans maintained that he is not worried as the franchise has been in similar situations before and come out stronger.

"This is an organization that's dealt with that before with really good players and has ended up in a perfectly fine spot," Stearns said.

