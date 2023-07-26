Pete Alonso was delighted after crushing two home runs for the New York Mets in the first game of the Subway series. The Mets won 9-3 as the Yankees had little answer for a lineup that seemed formidable for a change.

Throughout the season, Alonso has been a major figure in the Mets' lineup. He has been in contention for the NL Home Run Leader distinction but had a slump in the middle of this month.

That all seemed to be behind him against the Yankees. He had an RBI single in the first that started the scoring. In his very next at bat, he connected a 0-2 changeup by Domingo German just into the stands for his 26th home run of the season and the first since July 6.

Alonso's three-run homer was momentous in the context of the game as the Mets pulled ahead. He got his second blast in the sixth innings as he went back-to-back with Daniel Vogelbach to achieve his 16th career multihomer game.

He spoke to reporters after the game:

"I'm just really happy that I can finally see the fruits of my labor... I'm happy that I can help the team and impact us in a positive way tonight."

Pete Alonso believes every series from now on is important for the Mets

Pete Alonso spoke about the dire situation the Mets find themselves in right now:

“For us right now, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” Alonso added. “We're at that point now where it’s, all right, like every series is a big series and we need to take as many wins as possible."

The Mets are still way behind the .500 PCT and are seven games behind the last NL Wild Card spot. It has become increasingly tough for them to have any postseason aspirations after a poor last two months.

