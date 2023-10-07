Pete Alonso had mixed emotions about Buck Showalter's firing, and he wanted the New York Mets front office to know it.

At least that was the case initially as reports suggested that he wanted to meet Steve Cohen himself. However, in a change of evets, Alonso has made it clear that he's line with whatever decision the Mets have taken.

Buck Showalter was fired after a torrid season as the New York Mets manager. They were unable to repeat their 2022 regular season exploits. Considering Steve Cohen shelled out the biggest payroll in the history of the game, the 2023 season was a major disappointment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All can't be blamed on Showalter, though, as there seemed to be no clubhouse unity among the players. The Mets had some big names who just wouldn't get along. Even in times of despair, there was no leadership to pick them up, which could have been the reasons for Alonso's protests.

However, as per Alonso's new agent Scott Boras, the player seems fine with Cohen and the management's decision. It seems like a desperate cover-up by the first baseman who's looking towards his final year of contract with the Mets and wants to keep his goodwill with Cohen.

However fans lashed out at Alonso for trying to reverse his decision. One tweeted:

"This dude is gone. Where there is smoke there is fire. Way too many rumors and speculation. It is a miracle if Pete stays. Brandon did not have this much negative press"

Another chimed in:

"Lol if this isn't the most obvious cleanup job I don't know what is. Though I don't blame Alonso. Buck was dealt a bad hand."

Here's a look at the top reaction on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pete Alonso extension talks have reportedly fallen through

To slash the large roster and payroll, the Mets have informed players that ones who are not on their contract after 2024 are trade options. Moreover, reports suggest that Pete Alonso's extension talks have hit a standstill.

Pete Alonso has been a strong at-bat for the Mets. With 46 home runs this season, he will look at a contract in excess of $100 million. Teams like the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers showed initial interest, but as he doesn't add much in defence, teams will look to negotiate around that mark.