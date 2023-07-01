New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso spoke to the media about his recent struggles in the MLB as his team continues to fall down the table. The Mets fell to another defeat in the series opener against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, with a disappointing 5-4 scoreline.

Alonso has been visibly frustrated with his own performance and admitted to the media that he's probably having the worst month of his career.

Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his debut for them in 2019. He won the Rookie of the Year in the first season and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best young players in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He has made the All-Star team twice already and was the MLB home run leader in his debut season. He is also the reigning NL RBI leader from last year.

This season, however, things have been rough for Pete Alonso. Having made a decent start to the MLB campaign, the Mets are now struggling in fourth place in their division.

They have not won a series against a team since the beginning of the month as their players continue their poor run of form. It was more of the same against the Giants, having been in the lead for most of the game, they threw it away in the eighth to add another loss to their record.

Speaking to the media after the game, Pete Alonso said, "I'm having probably the worst month I've ever had in the big leagues. I demand better for myself. I expect myself to perform better"

SNY @SNYtv "I'm having probably the worst month I've ever had in the big leagues. I demand better for myself. I expect myself to perform better"



- Pete Alonso on his frustrations "I'm having probably the worst month I've ever had in the big leagues. I demand better for myself. I expect myself to perform better"- Pete Alonso on his frustrations https://t.co/8iJqdC77KM

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII Mets fall 10 games under .500 after losing to Giants

Pete Alonso watched the ball go over the fence and the Giants runners round the bases. He put his hands on his knees and doubled over as if exhausted, and maybe he was. The Mets must be tired, and they surely are tired of… Mets fall 10 games under .500 after losing to Giants Pete Alonso watched the ball go over the fence and the Giants runners round the bases. He put his hands on his knees and doubled over as if exhausted, and maybe he was. The Mets must be tired, and they surely are tired of… https://t.co/2CBnPjN4Tu

Pete Alonso records another dismal outing in the MLB vs Giants

There is no doubt that Pete Alonso is better than the player fans have seen over the past month in the MLB. On Friday evening, the 2019 Rookie of the Year failed to register a hit in four at-bats during the game against the Giants.

The New York Mets star is coming off a short stint on the injury list after being hit in the wrist by a fastball against the Atlanta Braves.

Mets fans will be hoping that Alonso finds his form sooner rather than later as he remains one of the most crucial players in their hopes of turning things around.

Poll : 0 votes