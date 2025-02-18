  • home icon
  Pete Alonso gets honest about breaking Mets home run record in upcoming season

Pete Alonso gets honest about breaking Mets home run record in upcoming season

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:44 GMT
Pete Alonso gets honest about breaking Mets home run record in upcoming season

Pete Alonso's re-signing with the New York Mets on a two-year deal will allow the first baseman to possibly break Darryl Strawberry's 252 home runs for the franchise in 2025.

At the moment, Alonso has hit 226 career home runs, meaning he's 26 home runs behind. Assuming he replicates his 2024 season, where he hit 34 home runs, the first baseman could very well become the Mets' all-time home run leader in the coming season.

When asked about the same during a press conference on Monday, Alonso gave a candid remark.

"I think, again, to be able to have that is special, and to do it... if I—yeah, granted, if I stay healthy and go out and do it—if that were to happen, I mean, yeah, that's something I've been thinking about," Alonso said (19:12 onwards). "To be a part of this franchise in that way, I mean... yeah, that would be really special, and yeah, I can't wait."
Pete Alonso grateful for being able to extend his career in New York

While the re-signing may have taken some time to finally realize, Pete Alonso is happy and grateful where he is.

“For me, this was it,” Alonso said. “Throughout the entire offseason, we had the best dialogue from the Mets and that was it. This was the best opportunity for me, and I’m very happy to be back.”
Alonso's deal includes an opt-out after the first year, where he's set to cash in $30 million, including a $20 million signing bonus.

This is the same franchise that drafted Alonso in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft with the 64th overall pick. He made his debut with the franchise in 2019, and ever since, he has been a staple in the Mets lineup, serving as a powerhouse with him consistently hitting 30+ home runs every season (except the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season).

Alonso will have another All-Star slugger joining him: Juan Soto. With the top three All-Star trio of Francisco Lindor, Soto and Alonso, the Mets have made themselves the team to beat in the NL in the upcoming season.

Edited by Neha
