Pete Alonso gets honest on impact of Juan Soto hitting behind him

The New York Mets signed Juan Soto in the offseason and re-signed Pete Alonso to a short-term deal, making a formidable pairing at the top of the lineup behind leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor.

Juan Soto is hitting .257 with 45 RBIs, 19 home runs, and a .897 OPS. Due to a slow start in the Queens, he hasn't been able to showcase his best in the #2 hole. Alonso has been the star in the Mets lineup, hitting .286 with 65 RBIs, 18 home runs, and a .933 OPS.

While Soto has improved in June with a .325 average, there have been talks of switching his spot with Alonso. Appearing on the WFAN Radio's "Evan & Tiki Show," Alonso was asked if having Soto behind him would be an added cushion.

As per Alonso, it doesn't matter if Soto, Jeff McNeil or Brandon Nimmo hits behind him.

"Well, I think Jeff has got over a .900 OPS from the second half on, so Jeff’s been doing it," Alonso said (9:47 onwards). "For me, regardless of where I’m at in the lineup, they don’t want to miss over the plate. For us, it’s like, okay, me and Juan, no matter where we’re at in the lineup, they’re going to be like, okay, we’re not going to allow these guys to put the ball in play because these guys can leave the park at any time.

"Francisco’s the same way. When Nimmo is hitting the ball the way he has been, when he’s hitting the ball, it’s hit hard and far. That’s just how the game is. No pitcher wants to lay something in the zone because we have a deep lineup where if the ball’s put in play, it’s put in play hard. Chances are, it’s probably going to go over the wall.

Soto has a .247 average batting second this season, while carrying a .272 average batting from #3. Alonso has a .294 average batting from the third spot and a strong .944 OPS.

Pete Alonso makes his feelings known about his future at Mets

After a long standoff, Pete Alonso signed a two-year $54 million deal in the offseason. This came after a back-and-forth between the team and his agent, Scott Boras, about a possible long-term deal, which the Mets refused.

However, an opt-out option in the contract at the end of the season will allow Alonso to look for a long-term deal by testing free agency. He explained he hasn't had any conversation with Boras about the same.

"I mean, whenever the season’s over, however it unfolds....No, no. I mean, we just play ball. Focus on winning. That’s really it," Alonso added (17:12 onwards).

It remains to be seen if Alonso will return to New York or sign elsewhere with a hefty paycheck.

