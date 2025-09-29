Pete Alonso Landing Spots: 3 teams that could be perfect for the Mets’ slugger

Pete Alonso will be opting out of his two-year $54 million contract he signed with the New York Mets at the start of the season. He will test free agency after a turnaround season where he hit the second-most RBIs (126) and fourth-most home runs (38) in the National League with a .272 batting average.

The Mets are expected to keep Alonso at the club, who is not only their franchise's home run leader but also part of the senior group that is expected to give direction to the roster after a disappointing season. But like the last offseason, Alonso will have plenty of takers.

Several teams have already been considered to be a fit for Pete Alonso if the Mets are unable to sign him. Here's taking a look at the top three landing spots for the slugger.

#3, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers' first baseman Spencer Torkelson will head into his first arbitration year in 2026. In his four seasons at the club, the return hasn't been promising. Torkelson has hit at .227 with 237 RBIs and 80 home runs. The Tigers, having narrowly escaped losing out on a postseason spot, could look to bolster their infield lineup with someone like Pete Alonso.

#2, Texas Rangers

Jake Burger, who hit .236 with 53 RBIs and 16 home runs, was the primary first baseman for the Rangers this year, playing 91 games in the position. He had signed a one-year $750,000 contract with the team in his last pre-arbitration year. He has three more years of club control left. But already at 30 years of age, the Rangers could opt for a better first baseman in Alonso. Abimelec Ortiz is their homegrown prospect choice but is just at No.18 on Rangers' prospects ranked by MLB.

#1, New York Yankees

Like the Mets snatched Juan Soto away from their crosstown rivals, the Yankees can cause an even bigger blow by bidding for Pete Alonso in the offseason. Paul Goldschmidt has been a valuable addition to their lineup but he will be entering his age-39 season next year, if the Yankees decide to re-sign after his one-year contract expires following the postseason. Alonso could be a long-term solution to the first baseman spot that has been a question mark for the team in recent years.

