Pete Alonso makes feelings known about Juan Soto as a Mets teammate following $54,000,000 re-signing

All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso's free agency concluded this month with the former Rookie of the Year singing a $54,000,000 deal to return to the New York Mets, the only team he has played for in the MLB.

Alonso walked into free agency after the 2024 season with the Mets, declining a qualifying offer from the NL team. But he is back in Queens after a prolonged free agency, signing a two-year deal last week.

While Alonso's return has the Mets fans excited, he isn't the only player generating a buzz in Queens with people eagerly awaiting to see their record-breaking arrival Juan Soto in action next season.

Talking about his new teammate, Alonso said (5:00 onwards)

"I'm stocked. We all know Juan Soto is a phenomenal player and he definitely makes us better. I mean, no matter where he would have ended up, he would have made any team better, but I'm just really thankful that he ended up with us because it seems like, any time you play against Juan Soto, he has big hit or takes someone up top or makes a game-changing play. He's definitely a stud, and we're so happy to have him for sure."

Juan Soto is coming off a career year with the New York Yankees in 2024 after his trade from the San Diego Padres. The expectation from the $765 million singing is to continue the form he displayed with the Yankees, earning a spot among the three finalists for the AL MVP voting last year.

Pete Alonso is excited to be back with Mets

Although Pete Alonso walked into free agency last year, he was expected to reunite with the team in the offseason. However, Alonso's agent Scott Boras and Mets owner Steve Cohen were seemingly in a standoff over Alonso's contract demands.

Alonso was linked with other teams after the Mets didn't look like budging to his contract demands. However, with the arrival of Spring Training, the Mets struck a two-year deal with their former star and the All-Star is excited to be back at Citi Field.

"This is a really special place and what makes this a special place is the people here," Alonso said. "We’ve got a great clubhouse, obviously great talent. I’ve been here my entire career, so many relationships that I have fostered and created over the years and what we have gone through as an organization, and to be able to do some special things that we’ve done, not just last year but in years past. I just have a really special connection to this place, this city and it’s really exciting to be back."

While Pete Alonso is back on a two-year deal, he contract has an opt-out option after the 2025 season. It wouldn't be unlikely for Alonso to walk into free agency again, especially if he has a strong year with the Mets in 2025.

