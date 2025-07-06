Pete Alonso minimizes excitement over possibly achieving one of the biggest records in Mets franchise history

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso went deep twice in Saturday's 12-6 win against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. This marked his first home run in 14 games, bringing his season tally to 20 home runs and career tally of 246 home runs.

This pair of home runs brings him closer to tying Darryl Strawberry's franchise record of 252. Both of Alonso's home runs on Saturday, a two-run and a three-run home run, gave the Mets a lead.

When asked about being potentially only six home runs shy of breaking the record, Pete Alonso gave a less enthusiastic, team-first response. He said (5:15):

"I mean, I know, I know it. But again, I just want to help the team win. That's — that's really all. That's really all I want to do."

Mets crush Yankees yet again, thanks to Pete Alonso's exploits

After a 6-5 win on Friday, the Mets have once again taken down the Yankees on their home turf in a dominant way.

The Mets' offense came early and bright as they scored four runs in the first inning after Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam off Yankees ace Carlos Rodon. The following inning, Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo home run off Mets ace Frankie Montas. Starling Marte then hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to extend the lead to 5-1 for the Mets.

Yankees' Austin Wells hit a solo home run in the third inning to make the game 5-2. After Francisco Lindor stole his 199th base of his career, he was driven in by Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run to extend the Mets' lead to 7-2 in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a two-run double to cut the lead to 7-4.

The Yankees made the game 7-5 after Anthony Volpe's solo home run in the seventh inning. However, the Mets sealed the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. First, Lindor drove in a run, followed by Alonso's second bomb of the game, a three-run home run, to take the Mets up 11-5.

Ben Rice and Juan Soto added RBIs in the following inning for their respective teams as the Yankees were taken down once again, this time by 12-6, by the Mets.

