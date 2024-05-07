Pete Alonso News: Mets All-Star ignores upcoming possible free agency amid recent struggles

Pete Alonso is a pending free agent this year, which means one thing in particular. His performance this season comes under a microscope and matters a lot more than anything he's done in the past. Some recency bias is a big part of contract negotiations, and Alonso's recent form has not been good.

The New York Mets star insists he's not thinking about the future right now. He's not distracted by the situation and his lack of an MLB home for the 2025 season.

According to CBS Sports, he said:

"I love the city I play in. I consider myself a New Yorker. I have a great relationship with guys on the team obviously. And I think I have a great relationship with people in the front office and Steve as well. We'll see what happens this winter. It's a big question mark. For me, right now, I'm just focusing on doing what I can to help us win every day."

Alonso is a Scott Boras client, and his clients had a very tough year in 2023. His biggest four were not signed until spring training was over. Jordan Montgomery didn't get signed until the regular season, which can be concerning for anyone who might face the same next time.

Pete Alonso is not having banner year as contract looms

Some players perform better as their contracts begin to run out. Aaron Judge had one of the greatest modern seasons in MLB history when he was a pending free agent, and it resulted in a $360 million deal.

Pete Alonso is struggling right now

Juan Soto is having a career year in his walk year right now. Corbin Burnes has been excellent as he awaits a new contract. Others struggle in the face of that uncertainty, like Pete Alonso or Gleyber Torres.

Alonso has only been slightly above average offensively at a 104 wRC+. That's a far cry from the 132 he has for his career. That would also be, by a wide margin, his least successful season yet.

He's not a particularly stout defender (-2 defensive runs saved in 2024). That means he's been worth just 0.1 fWAR. That's less than ideal at this stage of a contract year.

