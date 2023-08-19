Pete Alonso had a tough moment to explain during the New York Mets' road series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The Mets infielder accidentally threw rookie Masyn Winn's first career hit ball into the stands, drawing massive boos from the crowd.

Masyn Winn was looking to leave an impression on his debut. In the bottom of the fifth with two outs in the game, the rookie reached first base on an infield single. It's customary that a player takes home the ball on which they record major career moments.

However, instead of fielding the ball and tossing it over to the Cardinals bench, Pete Alonso flung the ball into the stands. Immediately realizing his mistake, the Mets first baseman apologised to the rookie 21-year-old as he reached second base during the innings.

"I feel horrible. I feel awful. I didn’t mean to — I know it sounds stupid, but it’s just a bad brain fart. ... I feel like a piece of crap. In the heat of the moment, you kind of just get lost," Alonso said.

Pete Alonso avoides complete humiliation as fan returns ball

Thankfully for Pete Alonso, the fan in the stands who got the ball eventually handed it over to the security guards. It later reached the St. Louis dugout who were already furious at the Mets player for his actions.

The 28-year-old Mets' home run leader was booed for his subsequent at-bats during the game. He's expected to face further backlash from the home crowd throughout the series, but he has promised he will gift the rookie something during their matchup on Saturday.

Masyn Winn was called up from the Triple-A's the previous day to make his MLB debut. Regarded as the best prospect among the Cardinals, Winn was picked up by the team after a stellar college junior year before impressing in the minors, emerging as one of the best hitters in the leagues.