New York Mets' three-time All-Star Pete Alonso remains uncertain on what awaits down the line. The first baseman is contracted to Metropolitans through the 2024 season, but it will be interesting to see if Alonso is part of the club's plans as they look to rebuild.

Since making his MLB debut with the Mets in 2019, Alonso has been one of the most effective and productive hitters on the team. He has led the roster in home runs in the last five seasons (including this one) and has a lifetime OPS of .878.

Despite his strong performances on the field, speculation surrounding an Alonso trade will not seem to go away.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently reported that the Milwaukee Brewers were close to a trade for Alonso during the offseason. Asked about the rumors, Alonso told SNY:

"Honestly, I don’t know, but for me, I love representing this organization. I love everybody in this clubhouse. Being a Met, it’s the only thing I know.

"I don't know what the future holds, but right now, I'm a Met and I love being a Met. I take in putting on the jersey every day and representing the city of New York."

The New York Mets recently cleared out several hefty contracts after Cy Young pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were both traded before the deadline. David Robertson was moved to division rivals, the Miami Marlins. Outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham were both shipped out after subpar seasons.

Alonso is currently on a $14.5 million contract and will only become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Pete Alonso currently leads the New York Mets roster in home runs

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves in New York

Pete Alonso broke through with an incredible rookie season, finishing with an MLB-best 53 home runs and contributing 120 RBIs. He was named Rookie of the Year and was selected to his first All-Star game that year.

Over a five-year career in New York, the power-hitting righty has amassed 185 home runs, 475 RBIs, 610 hits and 383 runs over 649 games.

The Mets are looking to rebuild their roster after their high-risk, high-reward strategy for 2023 failed to work out. At 28, Alonso could be an ideal trade piece for younger prospects.