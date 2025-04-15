Pete Alonso reveals how Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor complement his own game

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets breezed past the Minnesota Twins for a 5-1 win in the series opener on Monday. Following the win, Alonso reflected on Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor's impact on his game.

The Mets first baseman has made a hot start to the season after re-signing for the team in the offseason, following a prolonged free agency. Alonso has struck a team-leading four home runs this season and leads the team with 19 RBIs, second most in the MLB.

However, following the win against the Twins, Pete Alonso revealed how Soto and Lindor have complemented his game this season by drawing more walks and increasing the chances of scoring. Alonso, who is batting third in the lineup behind Lindor and Soto, said (2:00 onwards):

"I mean, it's great. Guys on basehwho create trafficemean that there areomore opportunities to score runs. So having Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and anybody else whoedecides to have a good backing on basetis great. I mean, the more base runners the better."

Juan Soto, who had been in a home run slump since his last home run during the opening weekend of the season, went deep for a two-run homer in the seventh inning on Monday. It was the second home run of the season for Soto.

Pete Alonso happy with his hitting in strong start for Mets

Pete Alonso had another solid game in the series opener against the Twins as he reached base four times. He went 2-for-2, driving in a run with an RBI and drawing two walks.

Although the All-Star infielder didn't add to his home run tally, he was content with his performance in the team's 5-1 win.

“I’m just really happy that I’ve started swinging the bat this way. It’s really good but I want to be able to continue that every single day and keep helping the team win,” Alonso told SNY.

Pete Alonso is batting .345 this season and has been leading the offense as the Mets made it nine wins in 11 on Monday. They lead the NL East with a 11-5 record, third-best in the MLB behind the San Diego Padres (14-3) and the San Francisco Giants (12-4).

