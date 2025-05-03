Pete Alonso reveals success secrets for dominant start in 2025 so far 

New York Mets star 1B Pete Alonso has been the star of the ballclub so far this campaign. With every passing game day the brute righty slugger is just bettering his records on the offense. Alonso crushed yet another home run on Friday night as the M's downed the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

Besides Alonso, outfielder Brandon Nimmo also hit a home run while catcher Francisco Alvarez drove in three runs as the NL East leaders piled on the misery on Sonny Gray and the rest of the Cardinals relievers. Alonso addressed the media in a postgame interview, where he reflected on his dominant start to the 2025 season.

"Honestly just really locked in on my mechanics and just pretty much my entire thing is putting my body in positions and being able to hold that backside and be able to let the ball travel," Alonso said via SNY.

"It's really all it is and just building efficiency in my swing mechanics. Right now I just feel like I have a great understanding and I mean with experience and time and stuff like that, I feel like that has become a huge factor in my success this year.

"I feel like that now, I mean this is year seven, I know what I need to do to be successful and for me, I think just holding onto my swing mechanics and just try to be the best version of myself every single pitch, every single at-bat, every single night," he added.

Pete Alonso is projecting exemplary offensive numbers this season

The four-time All-Star has been in stellar form at the plate this MLB season. Alonso continues to obliterate baseballs and produce clutch hits for his team as they continue to stay atop of the NL East standings this campaign.

Pete Alonso has a .345 batting average, with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 1.136 OPS and 40 hits off 116 at-bats in 33 games played so far in 2025. He was also named the NL Player of the Month for April 2025.

Currently, the first baseman is projecting over 40 home runs, and more than 120 RBIs this season. The Mets hold the second-best record in the league with 22 wins and 11 losses so far.

They are set to complete their three-game series against the Cardinals on Sunday after which they travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks in a three-game series at Chase Field.

