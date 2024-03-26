Pete Alonso Rumors: AL West team reportedly eyeing slugger's future amid trade speculation

As the MLB season approaches, trade rumors surrounding Pete Alonso, the All-Star first baseman for the New York Mets, are picking up speed. With Alonso’s contract extension still up in the air, there has been a lot of talk about possible deals between Alonso and various teams, especially the Seattle Mariners.

According to reports, the Seattle Mariners could be interested in acquiring the services of Pete Alonso.

ESPN analyst, David Schoenfield believes that the Mets will trade Alonso to the Seattle Mariners for prospects as the team’s performance may drop bellow .500 by the trade deadline. However, Schoenfield suggests that Mets owner Steve Cohen and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns might try to re-sign Alonso during the offseason, indicating a short-term move.

Meanwhile, Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes a different scenario could take place. According to Bowden, Alonso could be traded to the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have shown interest in Alonso since 2018, and could provide him with the deal he and his agent, Scott Boras, are looking for. There is talk that the Mets might be open t trading Alonso if the right offer comes along.

Most analysts believe that the New York Mets will eventually be able to re-sign Pete Alonso.

However, not all experts are sure that the Mets will let Pete Alonso go. Anthony McCarron wrote that the if the Mets are still in the running for a playoff spot, they might decide to keep Alonso, considering a potential re-signing in the future. McCarron also highlighted the importance of fan loyalty and the team’s competitive position in shaping their decision-making process.

The uncertainty surrounding Alonso’s contract situation is uncertain and underscores the New York Mets’ delicate balancing between short-term competitiveness and long-term player retention, especially since the arrival of Stearns, known for prioritizing player development and a money-ball approach to baseball. While rumors about possible trades fly, the Mets face critical decisions that could affect their team and fanbase for years to come.

