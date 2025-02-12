Pete Alonso's return to Mets after free agency saga draws reaction from teammate Mark Vientos

After a long and controversial free agency saga, Pete Alonso returned to the New York Mets on a two-year deal. A hearty first-base market quickly dried up, and it initially appeared like the Mets would go a different way before the two sides eventually agreed on a deal.

It places Alonso back into the lineup he's been in for a long time, and he'll hit near Mark Vientos in it. Vientos, who has experience playing first base and could've taken over there for Alonso, had a timely reaction to the conclusion of Alonso's free agency.

"Like I said, you're talking about a guy, he's been producing for this team and putting up numbers for this team for a while, and I'm just glad he's back," Vientos said. "He's the other corner infielder, we bonded last year, created a great relationship, especially in the playoffs."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Vientos and Alonso were key parts to the middle of the order in New York, and they formed a duo that helped get the upstart Mets to Game 6 of the NLCS against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, they'll be together for at least the next two years.

Mets manager thrilled to have Pete Alonso back

Having Pete Alonso on the roster means that manager Carlos Mendoza can pencil him in in the middle of the lineup and at first base pretty much every single day.

Pete Alonso is back with the Mets (Imagn)

He said via the New York Post:

“You don’t have to worry about him — there is a lot of days where he is not feeling at his best and he’s still going to post. Last year, there were days when I didn’t feel he was going to be a player for us and he kept pushing it and ‘I’m playing,’ so that’s what I feel.”

Mendoza added:

“This is a guy that played every game for us last year. His personality, how much he wanted to be here and accomplish the ultimate goal. He enjoys our city and our fan base. He brings a lot and I am excited.”

Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract in early February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback