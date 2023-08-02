Before Marc Canha left for the Milwaukee Brewers, Marci Canha, Marc Canha's wife, and Haley Alonso, Pete Alonso's wife, shared a touching moment. As they shared a special farewell date, it was clear how close the two baseball families were.

Haley Alonso shared snippets of her friends' weekend on Instagram Stories, where they enjoyed a girls' night out. Marci Canha, whose husband is planning to join the Brewers, was among the attendees.

Haley gave Marci a warm welcome on her Instagram story. The heartfelt message celebrated the thrilling journey the Canha family will take while also showcasing the friendship between the two women.

"Milwaukee is lucky to have you."

Haley Alonso's Instagram story

Baseball wives are familiar with the difficulties and rewards of the lifestyle of professional athletes. Their relationship is proof of the sportsmanlike camaraderie that transcends team rivalries and unites families from various teams.

This endearing exchange serves as a poignant reminder that every athlete has a network of loved ones by their side who share the highs and lows of the sport.

Pete and Haley Alonso's relationship history

Pete Alonso and Haley Alonso

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, has had a fairytale journey to find true love. During his summer baseball stint in the Cape Cod League in 2015, he met his future wife, Haley Alonso.

From the beginning, he knew that she was "the one". Despite attending different universities, the University of Florida and Michigan State University, Pete and Haley's love flourished, and they navigated a long-distance relationship while finishing their education.

Their dedication and love for each other led to their engagement in November 2018 and a beautiful wedding in Tampa, Florida, three years later.

Pete, who won the NL Rookie of the Year award in the same year, made his MLB debut in 2019 and credits Haley for being his rock and constant support throughout his baseball career.

The couple also co-founded the Alonso Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to support and stand up for those in need within their community. Through various events and donation campaigns, they have raised funds for veterans, animal rights organizations, hurricane relief efforts, and more.

Pete Alonso's dedication to giving back is evident in his heartfelt gestures, such as providing customized cleats to his teammates to honor the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As Pete continues to shine on the field and make a positive impact off it, his and Haley's love story is an inspiration.