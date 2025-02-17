Pete Alonso's wife Haley drops 4-word reaction as 4x All-Star awaits first season with Mets after $54,000,000 deal

After a lengthy free agency, the New York Mets and Pete Alonso finally found a middle ground on a two-year, $54 million deal, which has an opt-out in place after the first year and a signing bonus of $20 million.

This comes after both parties faced a negotiation stale early in the offseason, and the Mets seemingly moved on, using the money to sign high-leverage arms. However, Alonso's destiny was entwined with the Mets and will continue as he prepares for his seventh season in the Queens.

On Sunday, after the deal between Alonso and the Mets went through, his wife Haley Alonso, took to social media and posted a snap of the couple from Citi Field. While Alonso was decked out in the Mets' home jersey, Haley wore a custom jacket with the Mets insignia.

"Excited for season 7 🧡💙" she wrote in the caption.

Haley met Pete during the summer of 2015. The duo got engaged in Nov. 2018. Two years later, the couple tied the knot on Nov. 12, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa.

Pete Alonso and Haley's return excites Jessica Stanek and Brandon Nimmo

Under the post of Haley on Sunday, Mets pitcher Ryan Stanek's wife Jessica expressed her excitement for the upcoming season.

"Can’t wait to spend a full season with you! 🤍" she wrote in the comments section.

Reaction from Jessica Stanek

Brandon Nimmo has been playing alongside Pete Alonso with the Mets since 2019. He was pumped to know after the deal between the Mets and the first baseman went through.

"So, so excited," Nimmo told SNY. "You know, obviously, I have loved competing with Pete and being with him for, I mean, so many years now and so to bring him back and make him a part of this team is amazing. I'm so excited to have him in our lineup, it looks great on paper."

Pete Alonso's return has reinforced the Mets' lineup with star power. The first baseman joins Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto at the top of the lineup as the Mets aim to win the World Series with the stacked hitting order.

