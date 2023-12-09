Pete Alonso's wife Haley gives testament of her love in freezing fishing trip on Mets slugger's birthday

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso married Boston native Haley on Nov. 12, 2021, in Ybor City, a neighborhood in Tampa. The couple is often seen celebrating each other's special days, sharing them with their fans on social media.

On the occasion of Alonso's birthday on Dec. 7, his wife, Haley, shared a photo where they were seen fishing in snowy surroundings with a freezing temperature of 33°F.

The pair met at a baseball game in the Cape Cod League in 2015, and since then, they have become good friends. They maintained a long-distance relationship, as Haley went to Michigan State University, and Alonso attended the University of Florida.

After three years of dating, they got engaged in Nov. 2018, and the next year, Alonso made his major league debut. His life took a turn for the best, as he went on to win Rookie of the Year with Haley by his side.

“You have been such an incredibly supportive, loving, and motivating force in my life every day since we met,” Pete Alonso wrote on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

"I can’t thank God enough for putting you in my life. You make my day every single day, and you make me feel loved constantly. I wish I could fully express how I feel, but I don’t think there are enough words in the dictionary for it. You will always have my heart.” (via People)

Who is Pete Alonso's wife, Haley?

Haley was born on Sept. 9, 1994. Hailing from Boston, she studied journalism and political science at Michigan State University, graduating in 2016.

She started her career with NBC News in Boston while also studying politics and media. She transitioned into the world of blogging, where she shared her knowledge and experience on themes like fashion trends, lifestyle choices and vacation locations with readers all over the world.

She's an active member of several non-profit organizations, as is her husband, Pete Alonso, who co-founded Homers for Heroes.

