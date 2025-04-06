Pete Alonso's wife Haley reacts as 4X All-Star goes yard in first at-bat of Mets' home opener

Pete Alonso and his wife Haley had some interesting decisions to make during the past MLB offseason as they were trying to decide where their next few years would be. Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets, keeping everything familiar for the All-Star first baseman and his wife.

Fans of the New York Mets have seen Pete Alonso do some special things at the plate, and that's exactly what happened in the home opener. During his first at-bat at Citi Field of the 2025 season, Alonso belted a home run, a moment that was shared by the Mets on Instagram.

"THE POLAR BEAR HOMERS IN HIS FIRST AT-BAT AT CITI FIELD!" @mets captioned the post

Alonso's wife, Haley shared a video of the home run on her own Instagram story, and also provided two emojis to share the story. Alonso is known as the polar bear, and she added emojis of a polar bear at an apple to symbolize Citi Field.

@haleyreneealonso IG Story, Haley Alonso Comments on Pete Alonso HR

Pete Alonso married Haley Walsh on November 21, 2021 after the couple first met back in the summer of 2015. Walsh is from Boston and Alonso was playing in the CapeCod summer league when he met his future wife.

Pete Alonso's wife Haley Expresses excitement when All-Star re-signed with Mets

Pete Alonso continued to express his desire to re-sign with the New York Mets in the offseason, but it didn't seem as if a deal was going to be reached. It got late into the offseason before the Mets finally decided to bring him back, and his wife Haley was thrilled to stay in New York.

After it was announced that Alonso would be returning to the Mets in February, Haley posted her excitement on her Instagram page.

"Excited for season 7 🧡💙", @haleyreneealonso captioned her post

The All-Star slugger agreed to a two-year deal worth $54 million to stay with the only franchise that he has ever played for. That deal was much lower than what Alonso was hoping to land, but it appears that neither he nor his wife are upset about how things played out.

