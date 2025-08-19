Pete Alonso’s wife Haley’s pregnancy photoshoot sparks sweet reactions from MLB wives

Pete Alonso's 2025 season is about to get special as his wife, Haley, updated about her first pregnancy on Monday. The New York Mets' first baseman is having a splendid season, and it seems like the year has more good news in store.Haley dropped her latest maternity photoshoot, which captured hearts across the baseball community. She shared a portrait of herself in a form-fitting black dress, showcasing her baby bump.She captioned the post:&quot;before we become two 💙.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew attention from her close friends and MLB wives. Katia Lindor, wife of Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, commented with heart eyes and blue heart emojis:&quot;😍🩵.&quot;Fellow Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek's wife, Jessica, commented:&quot;So beautiful 😍&quot;Another Mets teammate, AJ Minter's wife, Anna Hardee, wrote:&quot;Wowow!! Hot momma🔥&quot;Comments on Haley Alonso's IG post via @haleyreneealonsoPete Alonso and Haley disclosed their second pregnancy in AprilThe first announcement regarding Pete Alonso and Haley's pregnancy came in April when the couple shared heartfelt photos of the sonogram with the caption:&quot;Baby Alonso 2025. We can’t wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad.&quot;In a touching Father’s Day interview with the New York Post in June, Pete shared that Haley was about 24 weeks into her pregnancy and that they’re expecting a baby boy.Pete Alonso and Haley first met when the first baseman was playing summer baseball in the Cape Cod League in 2015. The two navigated through the tough waters of a long-distance relationship as Pete went to the University of Florida while Haley went to Michigan State University.The couple got engaged in Nov. 2018 and three years later, they tied the knot in Tampa, Florida.“I got to marry the woman of my dreams in front of God, our families, and our friends,” he wrote. “I feel so blessed and proud to be your husband, @haleyralonso.”On the baseball front, Alonso, who signed a two-year deal with the Mets in the offseason, is hitting .268 and has 28 home runs along with 100 RBIs. He became the Mets' home run king last week, surpassing Darryl Strawberry's long-standing 252 home run record for the franchise.